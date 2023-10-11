Victoria Beckham’s Impressive Engagement Ring Collection: The Star Collects 15 Rings in 24 Years of Marriage with David

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Victoria Beckham reportedly has a collection of fifteen engagement rings gifted to her by her husband David.

The fashion designer, 49, has amassed quite a collection of rings over the course of her 24 years of marriage, each with a different design.

According to Ellethe former Spice Girl regularly changes rings depending on her outfit and mood.

Her first engagement ring was the three-carat marquise-cut diamond set on a plain yellow gold band that David gave her when he proposed in 1998. It was said at the time that the footballer had spent $85,000 on the rock.

After she and David tied the knot, Victoria stopped wearing the marquise cut and swapped it for a platinum-encrusted eternity band.

Quite a collection! Victoria Beckham poses with her first ring in 1998. She reportedly received 15 engagement rings from husband David Beckham

Stunning: In 2010, Victoria wore an oval-cut sapphire on a platinum pave band

The star wore the beautiful ring, her only bond, for about 18 months in the early days of her marriage.

In 2003, Victoria showed off another engagement ring when she was seen wearing an emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes set in platinum.

The following year, to celebrate her thirtieth birthday, David gave his wife a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting, reportedly worth $1.1 million.

In 2005, Victoria debuted her most extravagant ring yet, when she wore a 17-carat pear-cut diamond that she still wears regularly today.

Her next stone was a striking emerald diamond set in a yellow gold band, which she debuted in 2006.

The following year, the designer changed things up with a cushion-cut emerald nestled in a diamond spiral.

Victoria clearly had a thing for emerald cuts when she showed off a new 15-carat diamond in 2008.

In 2009, Victoria wore an oval-cut ruby ​​in a white diamond setting, while the following year she switched to an oval-cut sapphire on a platinum pave band.

Notable: After she and David tied the knot, Victoria stopped wearing the marquise cut and swapped it for a platinum-set eternity band (pictured in 2001)

Wow: In 2004, David gave his wife a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting, reportedly worth $1.1 million

Another! Her next stone was a striking emerald diamond set in a yellow gold band, which she debuted in 2006.

Sensational: In 2009, Victoria wore an oval-cut ruby ​​in a white diamond setting

Later that year, the star wore an oval-cut pink diamond set in a yellow band.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Victoria debuted a new engagement ring, as she wore a round-cut diamond in a halo design.

That same year, she also wore a moonstone in a diamond-encrusted platinum band.

At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Victoria showed off a new square-cut diamond in a platinum pavé band.

Two years later, she received her 15th engagement ring when she was still wearing a square-cut yellow diamond.

Rock: In 2015, Victoria wore a moonstone in a diamond-encrusted platinum band

Beauty: At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Victoria showed off a new square-cut diamond in a platinum pave band

Diamond: Two years later, she received her 15th engagement ring when she was still wearing a square-cut yellow diamond

Victoria and David celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in July. To mark the occasion, the couple shared a slew of memories on Instagram, with Victoria joking that she was still “laughing with, and not just at” her husband.

She captioned the images: ‘Still holding hands and still smiling (with you, not just at you) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx’.

Meanwhile, David wrote a sweet tribute ‘to the best wife, mum and drinking partner’ as he posted an old photo.

‘On this day 4.7.99 24 years and counting. To the best wife, mom and drinking partner (most of the time) Happy Birthday, I love you so much,” he wrote.