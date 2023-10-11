British Embassy: Updated travel advice for UK nationals in Lebanon

NNA -nbsp;The British Embassy in Beirut has announced updated Travel Advice for Lebanon. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advises against non-essential travel to Lebanon and against all travel to some areas in the south of the country.nbsp;

nbsp;This means that British nationals should only travel to Lebanon if their travel is essential. We now advise against all travel to the area south of the Litani river which includes the main Naqoura-Tyre-Saida-Beirut highway and areas to the west of it.nbsp; In addition, we continue to advise against all travel to the Hermel Area, including the towns of Arsal, Ras Baalbek, Qaa, Laboueacute; and Nahleacute;, Palestinian refugee camps or within 5km of the border with Syria.

nbsp;We keep our Travel Advice under constant review. The situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate without warning.

nbsp;British Nationals in Lebanon continue to have access tonbsp;24/7nbsp;consular assistance. Please callnbsp;+961 (0) 1 960 800nbsp;for inquiries.

nbsp;We encourage all British nationals to stay up to date with our Travel Advice in full atnbsp;nbsp;Lebanon travel advice – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). — UK Embassy in Beirutnbsp;

—————— L.Ynbsp;