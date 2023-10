NNA – Internal Security Forces (ISF) chief, General Imad Othman, on Tuesday received in his office, the European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, on top of a delegation, who came on a visit aimed at cooperation and coordination.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation in the country.

