Russia upholds detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich

NNA -nbsp;A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected US reporter Evan Gershkovich#39;s appeal of his detention on spy charges, and ordered him held until November 30.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, becoming the first Western reporter to be jailed on spy charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

The 31-year-old Wall Street Journal Moscow correspondent, his employer and the US government have rejected the spying allegations.

Judge Yuri Pasyunin at Moscow City Court ruled to quot;keep (the detention) without changesquot; until November 30, an AFP reporter at the court said. — AFP

nbsp;

=================nbsp;