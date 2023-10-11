Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Best Prime Day Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic deals — plus, discounted dupes

    Best Prime Day Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic deals — plus, discounted dupes

    The Dyson Airwrap and the Dyson Supersonic are so good, they’ve spawned a whole slew of dupes.

    Dyson’s ultra-successful foray into beauty has yielded some of the best styling tools we’ve tested. The Dyson Airwrap went well and truly viral on TikTok, earning five billion views on the app. If you’re wondering what the hype is about, you can read our Dyson Airwrap review, where we took a deep dive into the technology and how it feels to use it.  

    But both the Dyson Supersonic and the Dyson Airwrap are pricey. While we love the quality Dyson brings, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get the same quick, salon-like blowout. There are tools on Amazon — many of which we’ve personally tested — that deliver similar results without the high price tag.

    And for the latest and best deals on everything else, be sure to follow our liveblog where we’re continuously tracking the event until the end.

    Prime Day deals on Dyson hair tools

    Prime Day deals on Dyson Airwrap dupes 

    We tested a bunch of these for our story on the best Dyson Airwrap dupes. We were particularly impressed with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer, which is on sale today for $27.91, down from $42.99. If you want to see the full breakdown of how it compares to the Dyson Airwrap, see our full review of the Revlon One-Step Volumizer.

    Here are more of our favorites — most of which are far less expensive than the Airwrap. 

    Prime Day deals on Dyson Supersonic dupes 

    If you’ve used the Dyson Supersonic before, you know the difference a high-powered blow dryer can make. Not only will your styling time be massively reduced, but you’ll also find far fewer flyaways and experience much less hair breakage. Here are the best hair dryers that use similar technology to the Supersonic. 

