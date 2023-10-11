Swift sales: ‘Limited-edition’ snack named after Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom Donna sells out in just 24 hours as distributor releases only 149 bags… but can you guess why?

The Kind brand asks the public to guess why they only released 149 bags

After the first batch sold out within 24 hours, Kind made another one that also sold out

Whether it was the Taylor Swift effect or the Donna Kelce effect, a new limited-edition snack inspired by America’s most famous soccer mom sold out in 24 hours… Then it sold out again.

Donna’s Purse Snacks – clusters of cashews and almonds dipped in dark chocolate and vanilla – were relaunched by US snack food company Kind after the first batch sold out in a day. A second batch was made, but it is also sold out.

Donna’s Purse Snacks, named after the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his younger brother Travis, a star player for the Kansas City Chiefs, “deliver incredible flavor” in a “nutritional” treat, according to the package description. brand website.

The snack is also perfect “for certain moms who snack with unexpected A-friends,” which is a nod to Donna Kelce’s recent interactions with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Donna first became a public figure in February when both her sons played opposite each other in Super Bowl LVII, but the Cleveland mother-of-two has skyrocketed in popularity since being spotted alongside Swift in two of the last three games of the Chiefs.

As impressive as sales have been, there is one important caveat: only 149 bags were initially released.

The second batch also contained a total of only 149 bags, raising questions about the limited supply.

“KIND, a limited edition design, launched 149 Donna’s Purse Snacks (have fun guessing why) and sold out in 24 hours,” the online description reads. ‘BUT… what Donna wants, Donna gets! So we’re releasing a second drop of just 149 more.”

There might be an obvious answer.

As several fans online quickly pointed out, Travis and Jason wear jersey numbers 87 and 62, the sum of which is 149.

The $4.99 snacks contain no cholesterol, but contain 7 grams of sugar per serving, which is just 1/3 cup.

In addition, people with food allergies should be aware that it contains almonds, cashews, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs and sesame seeds.