Fauda Star Lior Raz Joins Forces with Israeli Soldiers to Rescue Trapped Families Near Bombarded Town of Sderot post Hamas’ Invasion

Netflix star Lior Raz said in a video on

Raz, 51, the star of Israeli hit Fauda, ​​is seen in the video alongside the show’s creator Avi Issacharoff, who ducks behind a wall as Hamas rockets are fired overhead.

“Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Issacharoff, I headed south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to help the people of southern Israel. We were sent to the bombed town of Sderot to get two families out,” Faz wrote in the caption.

Faz’s role in the rescue operation has not been confirmed by Israeli officials. As many as 100 people are thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas in the aftermath of Saturday’s shocking attacks.

Fauda is based on Issacharoff’s real-life experiences in the Israeli army. It started in 2015 and is ready for a fifth season. The name translates from Hebrew to English as ‘Chaos’.

Actor Lior Raz pictured cowering in fear as Hamas rockets fly over Israel as the Netflix star took part in a rescue operation in the southern part of the country

Raz’s character, Doron Kavillio, is a top cop hunting a Hamas terrorist called The Panther. In addition, Raz has appeared in Mary Magdalene alongside Joaquin Phoenix and 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds and will appear in Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel to Gladiator.

In an earlier post on his Instagram Story, Raz said: “Remember who started the massacre. Hamas is an organization that wants to destroy the Jews and does not want to talk about peace under any circumstances.”

“If the war turns, and we promise you that we Israelis will turn it, and Gaza will absorb the losses, remember that we enter this war with a heavy heart, without the desire to kill innocents, and without any choice in sight. of those who stand against us,” Raz added.

Both Raz and Issacharoff served in the special forces during their mandatory service in the Israeli army.

Raz was born in the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, the son of an Iraqi father and an Algerian mother. His father was a career officer in the Israeli equivalent of the US Navy Seals.

After graduating from high school, Raz enlisted in the counter-terrorism unit, Duvdevan, which means “icing on the cake.”

After his service was over, Raz moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodyguard.

“This is my heritage and why I live in Israel. I am very connected to my heritage and my Judaism. In Israel this is not a question at all. It’s something you’re born into when you live in the Jewish state. You fight for the Jewish state. You belong to the Jewish state,” he said of his pride in being Israeli during a speech Interview from 2018.

In Fauda, ​​Raz plays Doron Kavillio, a top cop who hunts down a Hamas terrorist called The Panther

Raz attends the premiere of Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room New York at the Museum of Modern Art in June 2023

Israel bombed the center of Gaza City on Tuesday and expanded a massive mobilization of reservists, vowing punishing retaliation against the militant Hamas group, which increasingly left residents of the small Palestinian territory with nowhere to go.

Four days after militants stormed into Israel, bringing gun battles to the streets for the first time in decades, the Israeli army said Tuesday morning it had regained effective control of the south and the border.

The war has already claimed at least 1,600 lives on both sides – and perhaps many hundreds more. Israel has also said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are also holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

The conflict is only expected to escalate from here. Israel expanded its mobilization of reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday, according to the country’s media.

And a key question is whether the country will launch a ground offensive against Gaza – a small strip of land wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, home to 2.3 million people and ruled by Hamas since 2007.

As U.N. agencies called for a humanitarian corridor to bring in medical supplies, the Israeli army said it hit hundreds of targets overnight in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, an upscale area where ministries of the Hamas-led government are based. established, as well as universities. media organizations and the offices of aid organizations.

After hours of non-stop attacks, residents left their homes at dawn to find some buildings torn in half by airstrikes and others reduced to piles of concrete and rebar. Cars were razed to the ground and trees burned in residential streets that were transformed into moonscapes.

The destruction in Rimal signaled what could be a new Israeli tactic: warning civilians to leave certain areas and then hitting those areas with unprecedented intensity. If these airstrikes continue, Gaza’s citizens will have fewer and fewer shelters as more and more neighborhoods become uninhabitable.

Israel’s top military spokesman emphasized the unprecedented nature of the current campaign, saying that “all options are on the table.”