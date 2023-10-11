Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    LAU Medical Center Saint John’s Hospital Hosts Alzheimer Activation Day

    NNA – LAU Medical Center- Saint John#39;s Hospital hosted an Alzheimer Activation Day on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.nbsp;

    With the slogan and theme of quot;Keep Memories Alive,quot; the Alzheimer Activation Day aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer#39;s disease and promote the importance of a healthy brain for prevention. The activation is in line with the hospital#39;s motto of healing with compassion and was open to the public and the community.

    The event offered a range of activities and services including:

    1.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Free Mini Mental State (MMS) Test and Medical Consultations: Attendees had the opportunity to undergo a free MMS test, evaluating cognitive abilities. Additionally, the hospital#39;s healthcare professionals provided free medical consultations, addressing any concerns related to Alzheimer#39;s disease.

    2.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;30% Discount on Blood Tests: To encourage proactive health management, the hospital offered a 30% discount on the following blood tests: Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, and TSH. Keeping these levels in check is crucial in maintaining brain health and preventing Alzheimer#39;s disease.

    3.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Alzheimer#39;s Mind Games Stations: Interactive stations were set up to engage participants in mind-stimulating games and activities specifically designed to raise awareness about Alzheimer#39;s disease and promote the importance of a healthy brain. These mind games aim to highlight the significance of brain exercises in Alzheimer#39;s prevention.

    4.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Giveaways: As a token of appreciation for attending the event, participants received giveaways that promote Alzheimer#39;s awareness and encourage the community to prioritize brain health and memory preservation.

    LAU Medical Center- Saint John#39;s Hospital is dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare services to the community it serves. The Alzheimer Activation Day serves as a testament to the hospital#39;s commitment to fostering positive health outcomes for individuals affected by Alzheimer#39;s disease and their families.

