Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Caretaker Defense Minister discusses situation with Belgian Ambassador

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Tuesday met in hhis office at the Ministry, Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke, accompanied by Belgian Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Yves Janssens.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral relations, the situation in the occupied Palestine, the security situation in southern Lebanon, and the displaced Syriansrsquo; return dossier.

    Minister Sleem condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and called on the international community to quot;pressure Israel to stop its aggression.quot; Minister Sleem considered that quot;peace and stability cannot be achieved except by adhering to the provisions of international resolutions.quot;

    Minister Sleem also stressed ldquo;the necessity of stopping the daily Israeli attacks on Lebanon,rdquo; underlining that ldquo;the Lebanese army is on permanent readiness and in continuous coordination with UNIFIL to maintain security and stability in the south.rdquo;

