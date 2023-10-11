Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Diplomatic meetings at Foreign Ministry, Bou Habib meets UK, Qatari and Greek ambassadors, UN’s Wronecka

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Tuesday received in his office at the ministry, UK Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, with whom he discussed regional developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

    The British ambassador stressed the importance of Lebanon not being drawn into the conflict and staying away from it.

    Discussions also touched on several bilateral topics.

    Minister Bou Habib also met with Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani, with discussions reportedly touching on the Qatari efforts to help Lebanon and elect a president for the republic. The Israeli attacks on Gaza were also discussed.

    Bou Habib later received United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the latest developments in southern Lebanon and Gaza.

    Minister Bou Habib also briefed Wronecka on the outcome of his recent visit to New York.

    Bou habib also met with Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Catherine Fountoulaki, who paid him a farewell visit upon the end of her diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

