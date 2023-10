NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday welcomed in Yarzeh United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

General Aoun also met with the visiting Governor of the Australian state of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley, accompanied by Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes.

The Army Commander separately had an audience with MP Jihad Al-Samad, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

