Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches situation with Mikati in Ain el-Tineh, meets MP Karami, US Ambassador

    NNAnbsp;ndash; House Speaker, Nabihnbsp;Berri, on Tuesday metnbsp;at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, with Caretaker Prime Minister, Najibnbsp;Mikati, with whom he discussed the latest political and security developments in the country.

    On emerging, Caretaker Premier Mikati left without making a statement.

    Speaker Berri later received MP Faisal Karami, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation and political developments, in addition to legislative affairs.

    This afternoon, Berri received the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, where they discussed the situation and developments in Lebanon and the region.

    Ambassador Shea left without making a statement.

