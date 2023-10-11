Best AirPods Prime Day deals: Snag all-time low prices on Apple earbuds

AirPods and AirPods Pro are seeing big discounts for Amazon’s October Prime Day sale.

Amazon; Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, called Prime Big Deal Days, has arrived. And we’ve just found some great discounts on Apple’s wildly popular AirPods headphones. Some the best Prime Day AirPods deals right now include all-time low prices for both the regular AirPods (2nd generation) and the premium AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

During Prime Big Deal Days, you can score a pair of AirPods (2nd generation) for $90 on Amazon, a $40 discount that matches the lowest price ever. And the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — with a USB-C or Lightning case — are down to a record-low of $190. Check out our guide to best Apple AirPods for full details on how each model stacks up.

Prime Big Deal Days lasts until October 11 at midnight PT. But remember that official Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, and these discounts are likely to sell out quickly. If you want to save on AirPods, act fast. And if you’re looking for more discounts, check out our liveblog full of all the best Prime Day deals.

The best Prime Day AirPods deals

What’s the difference between regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro?

The AirPods (second-gen) and AirPods Pro (second-gen) look similar and connect to your iPhone the same way. But they have a few key differences that set them apart, and make the AirPods Pro a higher quality product.

Firstly, the AirPods Pro have a noise cancellation feature. This feature muffles sounds happening around you, letting you hear your music better. They also have an opposite mode called “Transparency” that actively makes noise around you easier to hear, even while you have music playing. To switch between the two, you squeeze one of your earbuds’ stems.

AirPods Pro also have more touch features, like letting you swipe up or down on the stem to change volume. The Pro’s audio drivers offer improved sound quality as well. The battery life is slightly better, too — the AirPods Pro can play music for six hours straight, while the standard AirPods last for five. The Pro earbuds and case are both water- and dust-resistant as well. The AirPods Pro also have a different charging case; it’s smaller, and new models now charge using a USB-C cable instead of a Lightning cable.

Lastly, every pair of AirPods Pro comes with three sets of replaceable earbuds. They’re each a different size, meaning no matter how big or small your ears are, your AirPods Pro should fit.

Check out our AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) review and AirPods (2nd Generation) review for more details.

Which kind of AirPods are the best?

Every version of the AirPods has its strengths and weaknesses. But for most buyers, we recommend the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). They offer superior sound quality and extra features for not much more money.

Buyers on a strict budget can stick with the standard AirPods (2nd generation), and shoppers that want better audio quality and water resistance but don’t care about the Pro model’s noise cancellation should consider the AirPods (3rd generation). And listeners who care about audio quality above all else should consider the more expensive AirPods Max, which use an over-ear design rather than earbud-style design.

Read the original article on Business Insider