Mother, 37, tragically dies choking on marshmallows in front of horrified audience at her son’s rugby club during a fundraising competition

A mother choked on marshmallows when a stunt at a rugby club fundraiser went tragically wrong.

Natalie Buss, 37, won a game of bingo where the prize was being invited to a board game challenge.

Eyewitnesses said she was laughing while trying to stuff as many pink and white marshmallows into her mouth as possible.

Natalie’s friends in the audience were cheering until the mother-of-two suddenly collapsed, unable to breathe.

Doctors and nurses in the audience rushed to help and one woman ran to a nearby school to get a defibrillator. But she could not be saved and the public was left in shock and many cried.

Police are investigating the tragedy which occurred shortly after 10pm on Saturday evening at Beddau Rugby Football Club, near Pontypridd, south Wales.

Natalie Buss, 37, choked to death after taking part in a challenge to raise money for the rugby club. Pictured with her husband Elliott

The fundraiser was for the club’s under-10 team that Natalie’s eldest boy played for.

A local mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The DJ and everyone in the audience were counting every marshmallow that went into his mouth.

“She was laughing at the same time and it was like she was sucking the marshmallows further into her mouth.

“One minute everyone was having fun and screaming, the next she was on the floor. It was terrible to see this happen in front of you.

“The paramedics went to help and someone said they had gone to get the defibrillator hanging on the wall of the school across the street.

“But it didn’t help: his airways were blocked by the marshmallows.”

The rugby club closed its doors on Sunday as a mark of respect for Natalie who recently moved to the village.

The bingo game, advertised on the club’s website but now removed, was organized by a local entertainment company.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old woman collapsed and died at Beddau RFC.

“The coroner has been informed and the investigation into the circumstances of the death continues.”

Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones said on social media: “Really sad to read this terrible news today. My heart goes out to everyone affected and my thoughts are with their family and friends.

“If there is anything I can do to help those who may be affected, please contact us. »

A Beddau RFC spokesperson described what happened as “a tragic accident” but said he would not comment further.

Messages of condolences from rugby clubs across Wales, with many under-10 teams playing against Beddau.

One woman commented on Facebook saying: “So sad to think it was a fun night and it ended like this. Thoughts are with the whole RIP family, lovely lady.

Another said: “Totally devastated for this family and the two beautiful boys who now have to grow up without their loving and devoted mother. My heart truly breaks for everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said it was investigating in its capacity as health and safety regulator and licensing authority.

A spokesperson said: “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”