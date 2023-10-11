Couple’s Love Defies Age Gap: Man Who Married 71-Year-Old as a Teenager Reiterates Stronger Love Today

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man who was a teenager when he married a 71-year-old woman – weeks after meeting at her son’s funeral – has paid a heartfelt tribute to his older wife as they approach their eighth wedding anniversary.

Gary Hardwickthen 18, fell in love with Walmart employee Almeda Errell, then 71, of Tennessee, and he popped the question just two weeks after meeting.

In a clip recently shared on Gary’s TikTok account, the now 26-year-old can be seen singing a song for his beloved wife, elderly Almeda, now 80 years old.

The 19-second video began with captions detailing how they met, saying: “I met the love of my life when I was 18 and she was 71.”

The young lover continued, “Almost eight years later and we’re falling more in love every day,” followed by a cute video montage in the background.

Gary Hardwick, then 19, fell in love with then-71-year-old Walmart employee Almeda Errell, and he popped the question just two weeks into dating.

It seems their passion continues to grow, with Gary describing Almeda as his “babydoll” and his “queen” in a moving tribute to mark her 80th birthday last week.

Full Instagram the message read: “Happy birthday to the most incredible woman in the world. Today is not only your day, but more importantly, today is an opportunity to celebrate the birth of such a wonderful and true woman with a heart of gold.

“I am the luckiest husband for every day I wake up next to you. You make me the happiest man every day and I always want to make you the happiest woman.

“You deserve the world and until my last breath, I will work hard to give it to you. All my happiest moments are moments that I share with you. I hope you have the best birthday ever today and I hope you enjoy all your surprises, my love.

“You are truly the love of my life and I love you with every beat of my heart. This is to celebrate my queen. Happy birthday babydoll.

Gary, also in his twenties I cooked wine infused salmon for his sweetheart – and gave her wine to mark the occasion.

The duo are no strangers to controversy and even have a joint OnlyFans account selling explicit content to their subscribers.

And it’s not the only time they’ve made headlines – Gary has been candid about their sex life.

In a clip recently shared on Gary’s TikTok account, the 26-year-old can be seen singing a song for his beloved wife, elderly Almeda, now 80 years old.

He said: “The first time we made love was on our wedding night. It was an incredible experience. There was such a deep connection there. She is a wonderful lover.

The couple even found themselves estranged from some family members – with Almeda’s son cutting her off due to her relationship with a man the same age as him.

Aaron and Indiana Elliott, two of Almeda’s six grandchildren, also struggled to accept their relationship — especially Aaron, who is three years older than his step-grandfather.

Aaron said: “I only called him grandad once and that was when I was drunk. In my head, I see him as a friend more than a grandfather. But you know, our grandmother is happy.

Indiana, 17, added: “How can you not support this? For me personally, whenever they first met, it was a little weird. But I mean, we live in the 21st century and these things really shouldn’t matter.