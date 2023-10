NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, on Tuesday welcomed Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki.nbsp;

The pair discussed consolidating agricultural relations between the two countries and agreed to keep communication ongoing between the ministries of the two brotherly countries in order to exchange expertise, open Algerian markets to Lebanese products and vice-versa, as well as stimulate bilateral work.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.