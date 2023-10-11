Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Sergey Lavrov to visit Beijing on October 16-18, hold talks with Wang Yi — Spokeswoman

    NNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Beijing on October 16-18 and will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.

    quot;During Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovrsquo;s stay in Beijing – expected to take place on October 16-18 in connection with the third #39;Belt and Road#39;nbsp;international forum – negotiations are planned with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi,quot; the diplomat said during a briefing.

    quot;We will inform you additionally,quot; Zakharova added.

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his intent to take part in the quot;Belt and Roadquot;nbsp;forum.

    The quot;Belt and Roadquot;nbsp;initiative, proposed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2013 in order to intensify international multilateral trade projects with participation of interested states and involvement of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 states and over 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.–TASS

