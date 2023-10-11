Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Cautious calm in south Lebanon, UNIFIL conducts patrols along border line

    Oct 10, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Cautious calm currently prevails over border villages in south Lebanon after witnessing heavy Israeli bombardment yesterday, our reporter said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lebanonrsquo;s southern airspace has been witnessing continuous breaches by enemy reconnaissance flights.nbsp;

    A tour in the towns of Al-Dhahira and Marwahin revealed the aftermath of yesterdayrsquo;s heavy Israeli bombardment, which targeted homes and cars, in addition to olive fields and forest trees.nbsp;

    In the meantime, UNIFIL forces having been conducting incessant patrols along the border line from Naqoura reaching Ramia Gate.

