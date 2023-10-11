Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Russia’s Putin says Israel-Gaza conflict shows US ‘failure’ in Middle East

    NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the Israel-Gaza conflict showed the ldquo;failurerdquo; of Washingtonrsquo;s Middle East policy and called the creation of ldquo;an independent sovereign Palestinian staterdquo; a ldquo;necessity.rdquo;

    The Russian leader made the comments while meeting Iraqrsquo;s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Moscow, days after Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel.

    ldquo;I think many people would agree with me that itrsquo;s a clear example of the failure of US politics in the Middle East,rdquo; Putin said.

    He spoke of the ldquo;necessity to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state.rdquo;

    Putin said the US had ldquo;tried to monopolize regulating (the conflict) but, unfortunately, were not preoccupied with looking for compromises that would be acceptable for both sides.rdquo;

    The West had ldquo;not taken into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people,rdquo; he said.

    A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the creation of a Palestinian state was the ldquo;most reliablerdquo; solution for peace in Israel.

    The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday that a visit by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, planned before the Hamas attack on Israel, to Moscow was in preparation but did not give a date.

    Moscow has said it was concerned that a foreign player could enter the conflict after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.–AFP

