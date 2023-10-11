Record-Breaking Litter of 11 Puppies Born to Sausage Dog, Astonishing Owner

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A sausage dog has given birth to what could be a world record litter of 11 puppies.

Three-year-old Winnie gave birth to the huge brood at home near Leicester last month (6/9).

Another dachshund, Cheesecake, gave birth to 10 puppies in September 2021 – making headlines.

But Winnie has now beaten that number – and owner Rayma Jones, 23, thinks it could be a world record.

She plans to sell the puppies, but has not yet set a price.

Rayma Jones from Leicestershire with Winnie, three years old, her dachshund, who recently gave birth to 11 puppies

The enormous brood, pictured at four weeks old. Sausage dogs have an average litter size of between one and six

Prices for dachshund puppies vary online, ranging from a few hundred pounds to £2,500.

Stay-at-home dog mum Rayma said: ‘I was amazed (by the litter). I just kept counting them over and over again.

‘I was so surprised that I kept expecting her to pull out another one when I wasn’t looking.

‘She’s such a great mother. I’m blown away that she could have had a world record number of puppies.

‘I looked online and couldn’t believe it.

‘Winnie is a natural talent. She even has ten nipples so she can feed almost all of them at once – it’s really sweet to see.

‘She never wants to leave them alone, and if she hears another dog, she is next to them.

“She’s the best mom ever.”

According to Rayma Jones, the puppies (photo) may be part of a record-sized litter for a dachshund

Winnie was bought by Rayma’s family at the age of seven months when her first owners moved abroad.

Rayma decided Winnie was ready to be a mother and found a father about three months ago.

A scan at 35 days into the nine-week pregnancy showed six puppies in Winnie’s belly.

The average number of puppies in a dachshund litter is between one and six due to their small size.

Winnie started digging and stomping on her bed on September 5, five days before her puppies were due.

When Winnie had her scan it looked like she was carrying six puppies – but that number was well under the huge litter size of 11

Rayma set an alarm to check on her pet in the middle of the night when she went to bed.

But then she heard a beeping noise from the guest room at 11:30 p.m.

Winnie had given birth to her first puppy, so Rayma sat next to her.

The second came at 1:30 am on September 6, followed by four more, twenty minutes apart.

Numbers seven, eight and nine then came about seven minutes apart, followed by a 40-minute lead until number 10.

Rayma went to bed at half past six, convinced that Winnie had all her puppies.

But when she came to see her four hours later, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

According to Rayma, the puppies (photo) are a mix of colors, including silver with black spots, chocolate and black and brown

She said: ‘I loved 10. She had stopped panting and lay down to feed them. I really thought she was done.

“When I came back I counted them and there were eleven.

‘There was no mess, she just washed it and put it in a row with the others. She’s so smart.’

Rayma added: ‘Winnie’s color is really rare for a wire-haired dachshund.

‘She is silver speckled and five of her puppies are completely silver with black spots.

“Another three are chocolate, and three are black and brown.”

Rayma says she can’t live with all the puppies or she’ll become ‘the crazy dog ​​lady’, so she plans to sell the dogs

The puppies are ready to leave mom after they are eight weeks old.

And Rayma said: ‘I have to sell them, but I don’t know the price yet.

“I can’t live with eleven puppies or I’ll become the crazy dog ​​lady!”

Obviously, Guinness World Records does not keep records for individual dog breeds.

However, the largest litter of puppies ever consists of 24 puppies, all born to Tia, a Neapolitan mastiff, in Britain on November 29, 2004.