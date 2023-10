NNA – The escalation between Israel and the Palestinians is highly dangerous and has consequences that could impact the security and stability of the region, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday, according to the state news agency MENA.

Egypt hopes for a negotiated solution to the Palestinian issue which leads to peace and the creation of a Palestinian state, Sisi added.–Reutersnbsp;

===========R.H.