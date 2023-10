NNA – Yemen#39;s Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Tuesday that if the U.S. intervenes in the Gaza conflict directly, the group will respond by firing drones and missiles, and take other military options.

quot;There are red lines when it comes to Gaza,quot; he said, adding that the Houthis were ready to coordinate with other groups and intervene.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.