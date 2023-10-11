Thursday, October 12, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; Media meeting by the Khiam Center for the Rehabilitation of Victims of Torture in front of ESCWA, under the title ldquo;From Al-Aqsa flood to the flooding of Prisonsrdquo;, in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.nbsp;

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Council of Ministers convenes in session at the Grand Serail to follow up on the current developments, in addition to presenting the periodic report on the implementation of the provisions of Council of Ministersrsquo; Resolution No. 1 dated 09/11/2023 on Syrian displacement.

5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; Solidarity meeting ldquo;In support of the people and the Palestinian resistancerdquo;, at the invitation of the National Federation of Trade Unions and Employees in Lebanon, at the Federationrsquo;s headquarters in Cola – near Al-Zuhairi Station – Al-Zuhairi Building – 3rd floor.

