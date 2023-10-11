Netflix viewers stunned as they discover huge TV star directed and narrated Beckham documentary in ‘epic twist’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Netflix fans have discovered an ‘epic twist’ in the BECKHAM documentary.

Viewers have taken to X – formerly known as Twitter – after realizing that Succession star Fisher Stevens, who played Hugo Baker in the hit show, was directing the four-part series.

Not only this, Fisher, 59, who joined David, 48, at the show’s premiere earlier this month, told the series.

One wrote: ‘Hugo from Succession directed the Beckham docuseries?!? This man can do it all!’

Another fan added: ‘Not enough people are talking about Hugo from Succession directing the Beckham documentary.’

Impressed: Netflix fans have discovered an ‘epic twist’ in the BECKHAM documentary

Others said: ‘Hugo from Succession took his role so seriously that he just… made a whole PR documentary about David Beckham in his spare time.’

“Wait, Hugo from Succession (Fisher Stevens) is Beckham’s producer. Interesting.’

“Hahahaha it took me until episode three to find out that the Beckham narrator is Hugo from Succession, what an epic twist.”

Fisher is an established documentary filmmaker. He won an Academy Award for Best Documentary for The Cove (2010).

He also directed the documentaries Crazy Love (2007) and Before the Flood (2016).

In the BECKHAM series, David and Victoria speak with remarkable candor about personal topics in their lives, including David’s struggles with his mental health after becoming public enemy number one following his World Cup send-off against Argentina.

The footballer revealed his feud with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, including when he had to be ‘restrained’ by teammates during the infamous bust-up that saw the Scot kick a boot at him, as well as his meteoric rise within the sport.

The documentary also focuses on David’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, with former Spice Girl Victoria breaking down in tears as she speaks about it on camera for the first time, admitting it was the ‘hardest’ time of her life.

Wow! Viewers have taken to X – formerly known as Twitter – after realizing Succession star Fisher Stevens, who played Hugo Baker in the hit show, was directing the four-part series

Talented: Fisher depicted consecutively with the rest of the cast

‘Epic twist’: One wrote: ‘Hugo from Succession directed the Beckham docuseries?!? This man can do it all!’

The couple opens up about parenting and the difficulty of raising their children in the public eye, including how they received “kidnapping threats” after the birth of their eldest child, Brooklyn, and the disagreements they have had within their marriage.

Viewers were also shown behind-the-scenes footage of their infamous wedding, which saw them wear garish purple attire to a lavish ceremony, while their fashion choices were also featured, including ‘sarong-gate’ and their appearance on the cover of Vogue magazine .

The series was a hit with critics and PR experts believe the show could be ‘a defining moment for the Beckhams’.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told MailOnline: ‘Now that they have written this document it means they can tell the world in their own words about the impact of many momentous events that have shocked the family both individually and as a unit.

‘Where once we speculated, we now get the honest truth from David and Victoria on everything from alleged affairs to World Cup accidents.

“As a brand, this will make them one of the most iconic couples in the world, along with Kate and William, the Obamas and George and Amal Clooney.

“We’ve only scratched the surface with the Beckhams before, but this documentary digs deeper than ever and further establishes the brand and will make viewers fall in love with them all over again.

‘Netflix has fantastic global reach and individually Victoria and David are the most famous people in the world.

‘No matter where you live, you know who they are if you’re a fan of the Spice Girls or Man United, but what’s great about them is that they have a new multi-generational appeal.

‘Some fans won’t know the Spice Girls or ‘Golden Balls’ but will have connected to the Beckham brand in a different way.

“Their public image will be enhanced as a very glamorous couple who have experienced their ups and downs and are ultimately united by family, love and success.”