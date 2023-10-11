Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Hamas targets Ashkelon with barrage of rockets after 5:00 pm warning, sirens heard in north Israel

    NNA -nbsp;Hamas on Tuesday fired a barrage of rockets on Ashkelon following its 5:00 pm warning, activating sirens in North Israel.nbsp;

    Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Palestinian resistance movement, had warned earlier on Tuesday Israeli settlers to evacuate the settlement of Ashkelon.

    In a shortened statement published on his Telegram channel, Al-Qassamrsquo;s Spokesman Abu Ubaida gave the settlers in Ashkelon until 17:00 (Al-Quds time) to flee.

    ldquo;In response to the enemyrsquo;s ongoing crime of displacing our people and forcing them to flee their homes in various regions of the Gaza Strip, we formally offer settlers of the seized city of Ashkelon until 17:00 today to evacuate the area,rdquo; the statement read.

    ldquo;Consider yourself forewarned,rdquo; added Abu Ubaida, the masked and camouflaged spokesman of the Palestinian resistance group.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

