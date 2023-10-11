Amy Schumer puts on a leggy display in a white shirtdress at Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind gala to fight mental illness stigma… after defending Israel in social media posts

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amy Schumer accentuated her legs as she rocked a statement shirt dress while walking the red carpet for the Bring Change to Mind gala on Monday.

The 42-year-old comedian and actress, along with organization co-founder Glenn Close and other stars, attended the organization’s 11th Revels and Revelations event, which raised money for mental health treatment and to combat stigma. to fight.

Amy was one of the evening’s two featured performers, along with Reba McEntire, while Ryan Reynolds was on hand to be honored with the seventh annual Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.

The Trainwreck star’s appearance comes in the wake of multiple social media posts she shared defending Israel as it launched rocket attacks and ground attacks on the occupied Gaza Strip after Hamas militants launched a bloody attack on Israel.

About 900 people have been killed in Israel since Monday, while more than 680 people have died in Gaza, the report said. Associated press.

Woman in white: Amy Schumer, 42, arrived in a white shirt dress showing off her legs at the Glenn Close ‘Bring Change to Mind gala to fight the stigma of mental illness

Famous friends: Schumer was joined by the organization’s co-founder Glenn Close, as well as U.S. Senator from Michigan Debbie Stabenow

Amy stuck to an elegant all-white ensemble for her gala appearance.

She wore a silky white shirt dress, which made it look like she simply forgot to wear pants to the event.

The long-sleeved item was slightly unbuttoned at the top and only reached the top of her thighs.

The 6ft tall star also boosted her figure with a pair of matching white open-toe heels, which were strapped around her ankles.

Appearing to skip other accessories for a minimalist look, she styled her blonde hair into a bun with strands dangling from the sides to frame her modestly made-up face.

Schumer also interacted with event organizer Glenn Close, along with Debbie Stabenow, the U.S. Senator from Michigan. Once impeached, Schumer will be a cousin of Stabenow’s Senate colleague, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Close looked chic in a black suit, while Stabenow wore a black ensemble with a glittering long coat.

In addition to performances from Amy and Reba McEntire, the Bring Change to Mind gala featured supporting entertainment from Wayne Brady, Jake Wesley Rogers and Jayli Wolf.

Glenn founded Bring Change to Mind in 2010 with her sister Jessie Close and her cousin Calen Pick, both of whom had struggled with mental illness and experienced the stigma against people with mental health problems.

Simple style: Amy wore a silky white shirt dress, which made it look like she simply forgot to wear pants to the event

Revealing: The long-sleeved item was slightly unbuttoned at the top and only reached the top of her thighs

Star power: In addition to performances from Amy and Reba McEntire, the Bring Change to Mind gala featured supporting entertainment from Wayne Brady, Jake Wesley Rogers and Jayli Wolf

Helping: Glenn founded the organization in 2010 with her sister Jessie Close and her cousin, both of whom have dealt with mental illness and stigmatization of others

Their organization now works with students in 42 states to identify the causes of mental health stigma and help eradicate discrimination.

In recent days, Amy has spoken out in favor of Israel, which is launching a massive counterattack against the Gaza Strip and Hamas militants after they launched surprise attacks inside Israel.

Israel first occupied the Gaza Strip in 1967 and claimed to have ended the occupation in 2005 after removing Israeli troops and settlers and allowing the Palestinian Authority to administer the Gaza Strip.

However, Israel has maintained a land, sea and air blockade on Gaza since 2007, and the blockade bans the import of fruits, vegetables, meat, other foodstuffs, medicines and fuels.

Israel has now announced it is cutting off electricity to Gaza in the wake of the Hamas attack.

Although Israel denies that it currently occupies Gaza, the UN and other human rights organizations consider Gaza occupied due to the ongoing military blockade.

The militants are reportedly holding more than 130 hostages, including Israeli soldiers and civilians.

“Jewish people are the only group that is not allowed to defend themselves,” Amy added, echoing the sentiments of others. ‘This has nothing to do with the occupation. Hamas does not want an end to the occupation, they want to eradicate Israel. They are funded by Iran, which is trying to destroy the peace deal.”

It is unclear whether she was referring to a recent one Wall Street Journal report alleging that Iran helped Hamas plan attacks on Israel for several weeks.

Speaking out: Amy has lately been posting in support of Israel after the country launched a counter-offensive in the occupied Gaza Strip against Hamas militants after they attacked inside Israel and took 130 hostages, including soldiers and civilians

On her way out: After her gala performance, Amy was seen leaving the venue in a much more casual outfit featuring a navy blue sweater with a white chevron across her chest

Beautiful in pink: she combined it with black pants and matching sneakers, along with a pink down jacket

Speaking out: Amy made her support for Israel explicit as she left by waving a small version of the flag

However, both the White House and Israeli officials have disputed the report, saying there is currently no evidence that Iran had any connection to the attacks. The guard.

After her gala performance, Amy was seen leaving the venue in a much more casual outfit featuring a navy blue sweater with a white chevron across her chest.

She paired it with black pants and matching sneakers, along with a pink down jacket.

Amy made her support for Israel explicit as she left by waving a small version of the flag.