Travis Kelce’s Ex Responds to Hate From Swifties

Kayla Nicole, a model and onetime girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, has shared an open letter to Black women amid her ex’s highly publicized romance with Taylor Swift.

In an Instagram video on Monday, the 31-year-old addressed the negative attention she’s received on social media and the renewed dialogue around her five-year relationship with Kelce. Nicole dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022.

“Dear Black girl,” she began. “They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you. But you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value.”

