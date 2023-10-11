Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    Travis Kelce’s Ex Responds to Hate From Swifties

    By

    Oct 10, 2023 , , ,
    Travis Kelce’s Ex Responds to Hate From Swifties

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Instagram

    Kayla Nicole, a model and onetime girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, has shared an open letter to Black women amid her ex’s highly publicized romance with Taylor Swift.

    In an Instagram video on Monday, the 31-year-old addressed the negative attention she’s received on social media and the renewed dialogue around her five-year relationship with Kelce. Nicole dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022.

    “Dear Black girl,” she began. “They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you. But you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy