    It’s Dangerous for the U.S. to Give Israel a Blank Check to Assault Gaza

    Oct 10, 2023 , , , , ,
    It’s Dangerous for the U.S. to Give Israel a Blank Check to Assault Gaza

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Standing by Israel in the wake of this past weekend’s horrific attacks was the right thing for the Biden administration to do. Hamas committed massive, appalling crimes against humanity that require a resolute and unflinching response. However, whether America’s ultimate goal is greater security for the people of Israel, peace and stability in the region, or justice for the people of Palestine, it is essential that our support for Israel is not perceived to be a blank check by the Netanyahu government.

    The U.S. and our international allies must use all the means at our disposal to ensure that the response of the Israelis to the crimes of Hamas is proportional, consistent with international law, and, most difficult of all, that ultimately it breaks the cycle of violence that has caused so much carnage for so long.

    That, in turn, means sending a clear message that we will actively oppose extremist policies that are certain to lead to future violence from either Hamas or the Israeli leadership.

