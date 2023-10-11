WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sony just announced a redesigned PS5 that’s smaller, lighter, thinner, and available with a detachable disc drive. The original PS5 is a beast, the largest gaming console in modern history, so I was curious how much smaller the new model could be compared to the old one.

I will not leave you in suspense. I left the measurements for the new and old PS5 on CompareSizes.com and here’s how they compare:

From left to right: the original PS5 digital, the original PS5, the new PS5 digital and the new PS5 with a disc drive.Screenshot by Jay Peters/The Verge, comparison from CompareSizes.com

So overall, the new PS5s are still great. But it looks like they won’t take up as much space in your media center as the original models.

Just for fun, I also connected Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to CompareSizes.com:

From left to right: Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, original PS5 digital, original PS5, new PS5 digital and new PS5 with disc drive.Screenshot by Jay Peters/The Verge, comparison from CompareSizes.com

The redesigned PS5 will go on sale in November, Sony announced Tuesday. If you get the digital edition, you can purchase a Blu-ray disc drive after the fact for $79.99. They also come with 1TB of storage instead of the 825GB that the original models offered.

The slim PS5 is still huge