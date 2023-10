In an interview with FRANCE 24, Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid reacted to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel from Gaza. The incursion, which killed hundreds of Israelis, is being called “Israel’s 9/11”. Hundreds of Palestinians living in Gaza have been killed in retaliatory Israeli air strikes. Asked how he saw the situation playing out, Lapid said “the endgame is, there will be no Hamas in Gaza”.

