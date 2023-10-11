Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Sean Penn Hostage Comedy Pulled Due to Israel-Hamas War

    Sean Penn Hostage Comedy Pulled Due to Israel-Hamas War

    The U.K. launch date has been delayed and an upcoming showcase has been called off for the Sean Penn-produced, satirical war comedy show C*A*U*G*H*T due to the unfolding conflict between Hamas and Israel that ignited over the weekend, Variety reports.

    “In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice,” the British streaming service ITV said in a statement. “We will be in touch when a new streaming date is confirmed.”

    The six-episode season of the show, which also stars Penn, just started streaming in September on the Australian platform Stan. It follows “four Australian soldiers sent on a mission to a war-torn country,” who “are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral,” according to IMDb.

