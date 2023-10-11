October Prime Day luggage deals: Save 60% on Samsonite, Delsey

Amazon’s October Prime Day is shaping up to have steep discounts on luggage and luggage sets.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing today and tomorrow, October 11, and there are plenty of luggage deals to get a leg up on your holiday travel planning. We’re keeping track of steep discounts on suitcases, backpacks, and packing cubes from Samsonite, Travelpro, and American Tourister. These brands have made it into our best luggage guide due to their impressive construction, convenient interior design, and overall durability.

You can score the Samsonite Centric 2 Carry-On for just $125.60 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this bag with a USB port.

Top Prime Day luggage deals

How to choose the best luggage

Depending on what type of traveler you are, you might opt for a backpack, carry-on, or large luggage set.

Soft-sided vs. hard-sided

If you tend to overpack and like having the flexibility and space to stretch your luggage, a soft-sided suitcase will be better for you. Our editors have recommended soft-sided luggage for carry-on purposes only since it is easy to compress when put in the overhead compartment. To learn more about the differences between soft-side, hard-side, and aluminum carry-ons, check out our guide to the best carry-on luggage.

Hard-sided luggage will keep your items compact and in place. When checking luggage, it will inevitably be thrown around and other bags will be stacked on top of it. Because of this reality, you should consider investing in luggage with a hard shell-like exterior.

Size

Most airlines use the Height x With x Depth formula when measuring luggage. For domestic flights, most airlines cap the luggage height at 22 in x 14 in x 9 in; it is slightly different at 22.5 in x 15.5 in x 9 in. Keep in mind that while expandable luggage can be helpful when packing, it will not do you any good if you are trying to check an expandable carry-on; most major airlines will deem it “too large” and make you check it at the gate.

