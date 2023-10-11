Colombian Singer, 47, Tragically Fatally Stabbed in a Bar while Serenading Man’s Girlfriend

Luis Mendivelso was stabbed and killed in a bar in Bogotá, Colombia on Sunday

Mendivelso was singing to a woman when her boyfriend, Miguel Rangel, became angry and attacked him

Rangel left the bar and returned with two men before confronting Mendivelso and stabbing him; Mendivelso was taken to a local hospital and died

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A married father of five who dreamed of singing with famous Mexican artists has been murdered in Colombia.

Luis Mendivelso, 47, was performing at a local bar in the capital Bogotá on Sunday when 27-year-old Miguel Rangel stabbed him for dedicating a song to his girlfriend, his son told City TV.

Footage of the incident shows Mendivelso interpreting a ballad for Rangel and his partner as he approached the couple and hugged her.

An angry Rangel waits for him to walk away and then charges at him and admonishes him for singing to his companion.

Luis Mendivelso (left) hugs a woman (right) as he sang to her at a bar in Bogotá, Colombia, on Sunday before her boyfriend, Miguel Rangel, attacked him and left the bar before returning with two men and stabbing him. The 47-year-old married father of five was rushed to a hospital, where he died

Miguel Rangel pushes Luis Mendivelso into a bar, moments before stabbing him in a bar in Bogotá, Colombia. Mendivelso was rushed to a hospital where he died

Mendivelso continues to sing before being pushed into the wall and blocked.

A young man intervenes and pushes the Rangel away as bar patrons try to calm him down.

Rangel left the bar and later returned with two men to attack Mendivelso, stabbing him twice.

He was rushed to a Vista Hermosa hospital, where doctors attempted to save his life before pronouncing him dead.

Luis Mendivelso was known for performing in bars in the Colombian capital Bogotá and singing the melodies of his favorite Mexican singers. He leaves behind a wife and five children

Miguel Rangel strangles Luis Mendivelso after he got mad at him for singing to his girlfriend

Mendivelso was known for his performances in bars in the city of Ciudad Bolivar in Bogotá, playing tunes from songs made famous by his favorite Mexican singers.

“My father always wanted to be a great singer, he wanted to release his albums and be recognized,” says his son.

Rangel and his two accomplices were taken into custody.

Bogotá’s crime statistics show that 750 murders were recorded in the city in 2023.