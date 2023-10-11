Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Trump’s Overrated Peace Plan Helped Enable the Horrors in Israel and Gaza

    Trump's Overrated Peace Plan Helped Enable the Horrors in Israel and Gaza

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    No American president caused Hamas’ surprise assault across the Gaza border that killed over 900 Israelis—mostly in deliberate, brutal attacks on civilians, including 260 at a music festival—and kidnapping about 150 more. But U.S. policy, especially the Trump administration’s, contributed to the unsustainable situation that made an outbreak of violence more likely.

    Claims thatTrump brought peace to the Middle East” are almost an inversion of reality.

    He shifted U.S. policy fully in Israel’s favor—reducing support for the Palestinians and treating their quest for statehood as something that could be ignored—and shaped the regional context by heightening confrontation with Iran without strategic benefit.

