David Harbour Named BoxLunch Giving Ambassador

David Harbor has partnered with retailer BoxLunch to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity.

BoxLunch gave the name Stranger things actor gives ambassador ahead of the holidays. As part of his duties, Harbor will star in a campaign called The Art of Giving, which will appear at BoxLunch’s approximately 260 locations across the United States. The campaign supports the nonprofit Feeding America. Habour will also appear at a gala in November.

Eight years ago, Hot Topic founded BoxLunch, providing a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent at BoxLunch. To date, the retailer says it has donated 175 million meals to Feeding America.

“BoxLunch has captured the deep generosity of spirit at the heart of the holidays with their ‘art of giving’ campaign. I’m proud to be a part of that and support the great work done by both BoxLunch and Feeding America,” said Harbour.

Harbor recently appeared in Gran Turismoand is expected to film Marvel Studios The lightning bolts in which he reprises his Black Widow character Red Guard.

“We are so pleased to have David Harbor join us this year as a BoxLunch Giving Ambassador to help us honor our philanthropic partner, Feeding America.” Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic Inc. “By coming together to highlight BoxLunch’s continued support for Feeding America’s critical work to make a meaningful impact in the movement to end hunger, we can ensure that individuals and families in communities around the world the country has access to the food it needs to thrive.”