HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Court documents show 39-year-old Robert L. Carter, a Houston-based pastor, is in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member hundreds of times over a decade and impregnating her. The sexual abuse started when the child was 7 years old, according to the documents.

Read the full story from KTRK here.

