The Washington Post Plans to Cut 240 Jobs

The Washington Post plans to offer buyouts to hundreds of staffers in the coming weeks in a plan “designed to reduce our workforce” by 240 people, its interim CEO told staffers on Monday.

“We have determined that our prior projections for traffic, subscriptions, and advertising growth for the past two years—and into 2024—have been overly optimistic and we are working to find ways to return our business to a healthier place in the coming year,” CEO Patty Stonesifer wrote to staffers in an email first obtained by The New York Times.

“We have work going on across the organization to develop a strong plan for 2024—and make no mistake—we remain bullish about the future of The Washington Post.”

