50 years on, photos show the 19-day Arab-Israeli War that changed the course of history

Artillerymen hold their ears as 155mm guns lay down barrage on Syrian positions during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.
Fifty years and one day since the beginning of the 19-day-long Arab-Israeli War of 1973, Israel faces conflict once again.
The war began on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur and on the 10th day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
It was a culmination of three prior conflicts between Israel and Arab countries in 1949, 1956, and 1967.
The 1973 Arab-Israeli War — also often referred to as the Yom Kippur War, the October War, or the Ramadan War — began as a concerted attack by Egypt and Syria on Israel on October 6, 1973.
The attack was a two-pronged approach by the two Arab nations to take back the lost territories in the Sinai Peninsula and Golan Heights, both of which had been captured and occupied by Israel six years earlier during the Six-Day War of 1967.
In total, the conflict lasted 19 days before ending due to a UN-backed ceasefire. During the course of those three weeks, Israel suffered thousands of casualties, Syria lost considerable land, Egypt inched closer to peace talks, and the United States and the Soviet Union headed toward potential nuclear conflict.
Six years prior, during the Six-Day War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states, Israel had occupied control of territories, including part of Golan Heights, which had been captured from Syria, and Sinai Peninsula, which was captured from Egypt.
After a series of failed attempts at peace treaties and looking to rectify the losses of the Six-Day War, then-President of Egypt Anwar Sadat and then-President of Syria Hafez al-Assad came together and began planning their attack.
The attack also took place on the 10th day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. As Boaz Atzili, a professor at American University, explained, Israeli officials may have also believed an attack from Arab forces during Ramadan to be unlikely.
While the Israeli Defense Force had small reserve armies in this area whose jobs were to hold off initial attacks until the IDF reserve forces were able to reach the front lines, the lack of media coverage and phone communication during Yom Kippur may have made Israeli mobilization slower.
The attack also came as a surprise to the rest of the world. Later, then-President Richard Nixon said, “As recently as the day before, the CIA had reported that war in the Middle East was unlikely.”
Operation Nickel Grass was a major airlift of military supplies and equipment to Israel, which played a crucial role in enabling Israel to regain momentum.
The opposing support of the Soviet Union and the United States pitted the two against each other and put them on the brink of conflict for the first time since Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Israel lost an average of 115 lives for each day of fighting. Egypt reportedly lost 7,700, while Syria lost around 3,500 people.
In turn, Syria was one of the countries that voted Egypt out of the Arab League in 1979.
The accords paved the way for an Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, and in 1982 Israel fulfilled the peace treaty and returned the last segment of the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt.