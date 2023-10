YouTube via NBC News

Adrienne Neta, a 66-year-old native of California, was sitting on the front porch of her home in Israel speaking to her kids by phone when Hamas militants arrived without warning on Saturday.

The last thing Nahar Neta heard was his mom’s screams.

“It is our hope—which is a little bit ridiculous at this stage to say—but the optimistic scenario here is that she’s held hostage in Gaza and not dead on the street of the kibbutz where we grew up,” Nahar told CNN on Tuesday.

