Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Prominent Australians, including John Farnham and Cathy Freeman, join forces to sign open letter advocating for a Yes vote

    Prominent Australians, including John Farnham and Cathy Freeman, join forces to sign open letter advocating for a Yes vote

    Twenty-five Australian of the Year winners have written an open letter to the public, urging them to vote yes on Saturday.

    They say a yes vote could begin to undo the “devastating impact” of colonization on the well-being of Aboriginal Australians.

    “The effective exclusion of Indigenous voices from decision-making has proven, at best, unnecessary and costly and, at worst, detrimental, blocking any meaningful progress,” they said.

    “There is overwhelming evidence that, when given voice, services are effective and lead to improvements in outcomes, as has happened during the Covid pandemic. »

    “The Voice aims to ensure that First Nations people have a real say on the issues that impact their lives.

    “A yes vote is a step towards a more united and cohesive nation, conscious of the past and looking together towards the future.”

