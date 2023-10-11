Resignation of Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder Following CEO Alan Joyce’s Departure

<!–

Qantas chairman Richard Goyder has announced he will retire next year, while apologizing for “mistakes” made by the national carrier.

The airline said Mr Goyder would resign before the AGM at the end of 2024.

The chairman said the Qantas board recognized the “significant reputational and customer service issues” facing the airline.

“Qantas has faced an incredibly difficult time since our operations were disrupted during the pandemic. The recovery has not been easy and mistakes have been made,” he said.

“We apologize once again for the times we were wrong.

“I have always sought to act in the best interests of Qantas.

“A measured and orderly succession at board level will support the important ongoing work led by Vanessa and her new management team.

“Fundamentally, the Group is in a very strong position to overcome its current challenges and meet the expectations of all its stakeholders in the years to come. »

More soon