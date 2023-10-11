Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Olympic Star Mary Lou Retton 'Fighting for Her Life' in ICU: Daughter

    Mary Lou Retton, the retired gymnast and Olympics legend, has pneumonia and is “fighting for her life” in an intensive care unit, her daughter said on Tuesday. Retton has been hospitalized for more than a week with what her daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, called “a very rare form” of the disease. She “is not able to breathe on her own,” Kelley said.

    Kelley, a former gymnast at Louisiana State University, shared few other specific details about her mother’s condition in a statement to her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details,” she wrote. “However, I will disclose that she [is] not insured.”

    On a fundraising page set up to help with her mother’s medical expenses, Kelley asked for prayers, adding, “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

