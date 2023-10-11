Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    George Santos Slapped With MORE Federal Fraud Charges

    Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was slapped with even more federal fraud accusations on Tuesday, with a new superseding indictment laying out 23 charges against him.

    Among the new allegations levied against Santos, the feds charged him with faking a $500,000 loan, filing false campaign reports reflecting that loan and other entirely fake contributions. Prosecutors also allege he fraudulently charged tens of thousands of dollars to his own donors’ credit cards.

    In a statement, the U.S. Attorney Breon Stacy Peace said Santos was “lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

