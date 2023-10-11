WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Hello and welcome to our AFL Trade Period live blog. Yesterday was a bit of a quieter day in terms of deals being closed, but you can be sure that a lot of work has been done behind the scenes – work that we can hopefully start to see the fruits of today today.
There’s a lot left up in the air, and a breakthrough could pave the way for a dozen other deals across the league. I’ll be here all day to bring you the latest news, answer your questions and chat as this intriguing trading period moves forward.
Live Updates: Swans Encounter Deadlock in Major Player Trades, Fremantle Takes Tough Stance with Dissatisfied Star Forward