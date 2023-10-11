Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    Live Updates: Swans Encounter Deadlock in Major Player Trades, Fremantle Takes Tough Stance with Dissatisfied Star Forward

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Live Updates: Swans Encounter Deadlock in Major Player Trades, Fremantle Takes Tough Stance with Dissatisfied Star Forward

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    (Getty Images)

    Hello and welcome to our AFL Trade Period live blog. Yesterday was a bit of a quieter day in terms of deals being closed, but you can be sure that a lot of work has been done behind the scenes – work that we can hopefully start to see the fruits of today today.

    There’s a lot left up in the air, and a breakthrough could pave the way for a dozen other deals across the league. I’ll be here all day to bring you the latest news, answer your questions and chat as this intriguing trading period moves forward.

    Live Updates: Swans Encounter Deadlock in Major Player Trades, Fremantle Takes Tough Stance with Dissatisfied Star Forward

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy