Live Updates: Swans Encounter Deadlock in Major Player Trades, Fremantle Takes Tough Stance with Dissatisfied Star Forward

(Getty Images)

Hello and welcome to our AFL Trade Period live blog. Yesterday was a bit of a quieter day in terms of deals being closed, but you can be sure that a lot of work has been done behind the scenes – work that we can hopefully start to see the fruits of today today.

There’s a lot left up in the air, and a breakthrough could pave the way for a dozen other deals across the league. I’ll be here all day to bring you the latest news, answer your questions and chat as this intriguing trading period moves forward.