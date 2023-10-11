Former Cowboys and Bengals right tackle La’el Collins ‘works out for the Jets’ following Alijah Vera-Tucker’s season-ending injury… and ‘is set to visit the Giants 24 hours later’

The Jets suffered a huge blow when Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his Achilles tendon

And the Giants’ offensive line has struggled mightily thus far

Offensive lineman La’el Collins was reported to have practiced for the Jets on Tuesday following the injury of their star guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Vera-Tucker is done for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon on Sunday against the Broncos.

And according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserowould the Jets look to replace him with Collins – a longtime starter for the Cowboys who played for the Bengals last season.

However, there appears to be competition for Collins’ services.

NFL Network Mike Garafolo reported that the 30-year-old will visit the Giants on Wednesday, with the franchise in dire need of offensive line help.

La’el Collins played six seasons for the Cowboys before playing for the Bengals last year

The Jets could sign Collins to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker, who tore his Achilles tendon on Sunday

The Giants’ Andrew Thomas has also been dealing with a hamstring injury and has missed four games so far

With Andrew Thomas out of the last four games with a left hamstring injury, Big Blue has struggled mightily in the trenches.

The team has allowed 30 sacks in five games thus far – the worst mark in the NFL.

And aside from Thomas, starting center John Michael Schmitz could miss his second straight game this weekend with a shoulder injury.

Collins played 15 games for a strong Bengals team last season, but tore his ACL in December.

He was released in September.

The former LSU star had a highly unusual path to the NFL, as the projected first-round pick went undrafted after being questioned in a murder case.

He was not a suspect in the case and was cleared by police of any wrongdoing, but he nevertheless went undrafted before signing with the Cowboys in 2015.