Harry and Meghan and Kate and William Share Powerful Words on Mental Health

Mike Segar/Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went head to head with Prince William and Kate Middleton Tuesday, as the warring couples associated themselves with mental health campaigns and initiatives on both sides of the Atlantic on World Mental Health Day.

Harry and Meghan were in New York, where they were the stars of a glossy mental health conference at Hudson Yards, while William—described by Harry as his “arch-nemesis” in his memoir Spare—and Kate hosted a youth workshop on the subject in Birmingham in England’s Midlands.

