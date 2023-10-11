A US Navy carrier strike group is now in place to stop anyone from making the Israel-Hamas war any worse than it already is

USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean on March 19, 2023.

US Navy/MCS2 Jackson Adkins

The Navy’s most advanced supercarrier arrived in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday.

US Central Command said the ship was moved to deter anyone from escalating the Israel-Hamas war.

US defense officials said they were also considering sending the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier and its strike group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, where it’s been positioned to deter anyone from capitalizing on the chaos of the Israel-Hamas war.

US Central Command said the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group was among several forces deployed to the area in order “to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war.”

The forces included the actual aircraft carrier and support aircraft, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

“The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation,” General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander at U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group would be sent to the region. The move came during the supercarrier’s first full deployment, which began months ago and has mostly involved exercises with military partners, Insider’s Chris Panella previously reported.

The decision to send the supercarrier came a day after the Hamas militant group launched a wave of attacks in Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and taking some hostage. In response, Israel launched attacks on Gaza, the Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas.

Israeli officials said as of Tuesday 1,000 of its citizens had been killed. Meanwhile, Israel’s retaliatory strikes have killed at least 830 residents of Gaza, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

US defense officials are still considering sending another aircraft carrier to the region, in addition to the Ford. Officials told The Wall Street Journal and ABC News on Tuesday that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower may also be sent to the Mediterranean waters near Israel.

