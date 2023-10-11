The best October Prime Day TV deals for every size television starting at just $80

Samsung, LG, Amazon, Hisense, Sony, and TCL TVs are all on sale for Prime Day.

Amazon/Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon’s October Prime Day event is officially underway, and we’re here to round up the best Prime Day TV deals. Whether you’re looking for a new entry-level display or a big-screen 4K set, our expert deal hunters are highlighting all of the top discounts from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and Hisense, with the best TVs sorted by size for easier shopping.

Many of the best TV deals are invite-only, even for Prime members. There’s a one-per-customer limit for popular deals like the $200 Hisense U6 and the $150 Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. We’re also keeping an eye out for soundbars to give your TV audio a big boost, as well as streaming devices, TV cabinets, and home theater accessories. And if you’re looking for even more discounts from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, check out our main Prime Day deals roundup that covers all product categories.

Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day TV deals of 2023.

Top Prime Day deals on 32- and 43-inch TVs

Top Prime Day deals on 50- and 55-inch TVs

Top Prime Day deals on 65-inch TVs

Top Prime Day deals on 75-, 77-, and 85-inch TVs

Top Prime Day deals on speakers and TV accessories

If you’re after some more in-depth knowledge on TVs that might end up being on sale at some point during the Prime Day sale, take a look at our best TV guide. You’ll also find links to our reviews of select models there, along with links to buy at multiple retailers.

Read the original article on Business Insider