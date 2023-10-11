Geri Horner is chic in her signature white as she poses for sweet snaps with fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton at her Tower Of London book launch

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Geri Halliwell pulled out all the stops for her book launch evening in London on Tuesday.

The Spice Girl, 51, was spotted posing for sweet snaps with her former bandmate Emma Bunton, 47, who turned up to support her event.

Geri looked super chic in a flowy dress for her big night, sticking to her signature color palette of white.

The ruffled hem accentuated Geri’s slim physique, while she added peep-toe heels to complete the glamorous look.

She was accompanied by her supportive husband, Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian, who looked dapper in a navy blazer and jeans.

Beaming: Geri Horner posed for sweet snaps with fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton at her book launch at the Tower Of London

Sweet: The girls were pictured holding hands at the event

Meanwhile, Emma looked elegant in a cream polka dot dress, teamed with a blazer and leather knee-high boots.

Geri celebrated her new children’s book Rosie Frost & The Falcon Queen in the epic setting of the Tower of London.

She has been busy promoting her new venture for days and flew to the US last week for a book tour.

The story follows orphan Rosie as she is sent to a mysterious island, home to special teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species.

Speaking about the book, Geri said she hopes it will inspire young readers to ‘find their own strength and power’ despite challenges.

She said: “Rosie Frost has been in my heart for a long time and this feels like just the right time to introduce her to the world.

Exciting evening: Geri, 51, pulled out all the stops for her book launch evening in London

Love: She was joined at the Tower Of London event by her supportive husband, Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian, who looked dapper in a navy blazer and jeans

Check out the view: Geri looked super chic in a flowy dress for her big night, sticking to her signature color palette of white

Back home: Geri has been busy promoting her new venture for days and flew to the US last week for a book tour

New Venture: The story follows orphan Rosie as she is sent to a mysterious island, home to special teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species

Inspirational: Geri said of the book that she hoped it would inspire young readers to ‘find their own strength and power’ despite challenges

Gorgeous: Emma looked elegant in a cream polka dot dress, paired with a blazer and leather knee-high boots

Support: Jo Wood posed briefly with Geri’s new book

Friends: Geri and Dylan Mulvaney posed for a stunning photo together

Gorgeous: TikTok sensation Dylan looked stunning in a black pinstripe mini dress

Injury: Penny Lancaster was pictured outside the event with crutches

Happy: Despite the injury, she was all smiles as she supported Geri at the event

Couple: Ella Baig and Nicola Adams were also present

Chic: Elizabeth Day looked elegant in a purple midi dress, paired with leather knee-high boots

Sweet: Author Jacqueline Wilson showed up to support Geri

“I hope her strength in the face of adversity and journey to believing in herself will inspire young readers around the world to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives.”

Linas Alsenas, editor-in-chief of Scholastic UK, said the book will reveal ‘a whole new dimension of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s extraordinary imagination: an exciting mix of history, mystery, music and adventure’.

She added: “Rosie Frost is the determined, big-hearted hero we all need, and her journey of discovery on Bloodstone Island is packed with surprises that will leave fans wanting more.”

In 2008, Geri wrote a series of children’s books about the adventures of nine-year-old Ugenia, a character based on Geri, which were very successful.