Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    Four Days of Hell: U.S. Family Finally Learns Relative Died in Hamas Massacre

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Four Days of Hell: U.S. Family Finally Learns Relative Died in Hamas Massacre

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy Family

    A New Jersey-born dual citizen serving in the Israel Defense Forces was killed in the unprecedented cross-border sneak attack on Saturday by Palestinian militant group Hamas, his family learned Tuesday.

    After an excruciating four-day wait, relatives of Paramus native Itay Glisko were informed that the 20-year-old’s body had been found.

    Eyal Glisko, who lives in North Jersey, got word of his cousin’s death shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time, he told The Daily Beast. Another relative, Zehava Glisko Kaufman, was at a gathering at the Jewish Community Center in Teaneck for a show of support when she found out that Itay was gone.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy