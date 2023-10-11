Four Days of Hell: U.S. Family Finally Learns Relative Died in Hamas Massacre

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy Family

A New Jersey-born dual citizen serving in the Israel Defense Forces was killed in the unprecedented cross-border sneak attack on Saturday by Palestinian militant group Hamas, his family learned Tuesday.

After an excruciating four-day wait, relatives of Paramus native Itay Glisko were informed that the 20-year-old’s body had been found.

Eyal Glisko, who lives in North Jersey, got word of his cousin’s death shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time, he told The Daily Beast. Another relative, Zehava Glisko Kaufman, was at a gathering at the Jewish Community Center in Teaneck for a show of support when she found out that Itay was gone.

